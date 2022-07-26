Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,346 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

VZ opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

