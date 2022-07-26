Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,792,218 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $140,531,000 after purchasing an additional 755,929 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,174,901 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $109,463,000 after purchasing an additional 74,893 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 25,090 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

