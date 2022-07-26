The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 million, a PE ratio of -153.85 and a beta of 2.62. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $77.58 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 74,588 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

