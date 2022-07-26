The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NASDAQ DXYN opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 million, a PE ratio of -153.85 and a beta of 2.62. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $77.58 million during the quarter.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
