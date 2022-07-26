The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

DSGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.04. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $91.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,939,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 46.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,803,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,240,000 after acquiring an additional 570,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,005,000 after purchasing an additional 365,533 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.