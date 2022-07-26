Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $381.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $381.70.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $1,238,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Synopsys by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 7,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS stock opened at $337.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

