SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $450.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $600.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded SVB Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $582.34.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $391.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $429.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.83. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $355.37 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

