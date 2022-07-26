StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.41. Symbolic Logic has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbolic Logic

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Symbolic Logic stock. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 982,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Symbolic Logic makes up 5.9% of Kokino LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kokino LLC owned approximately 8.01% of Symbolic Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

