State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Citigroup

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.12.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $68.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $259,564,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,980 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.