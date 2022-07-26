SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.51.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.98. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 82.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.