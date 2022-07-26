SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SKYT. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $48.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 78.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SkyWater Technology will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 9,192 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $52,762.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,660 shares of company stock worth $68,315 in the last 90 days. 72.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 25.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

