Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Lowered to $280.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company to $280.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBNY. Stephens decreased their target price on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Signature Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.31.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Signature Bank stock opened at $181.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.57 and its 200-day moving average is $261.58.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

