Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Stephens

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBNY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.31.

Signature Bank Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $181.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.58.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,378,000 after acquiring an additional 310,514 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after buying an additional 1,346,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after buying an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

