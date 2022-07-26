Siebert Williams Shank Initiates Coverage on Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CDEV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.
Centennial Resource Development Stock Up 5.9 %
CDEV opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 5.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
