Siebert Williams Shank Initiates Coverage on Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CDEV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.

CDEV opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 5.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $347.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

