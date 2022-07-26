Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 28,083 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,940 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 28,083 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Netflix by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 35.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $218.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.