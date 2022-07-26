Shell Asset Management Co. Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,623 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average of $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

