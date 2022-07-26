Shell Asset Management Co. Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

MMC opened at $156.82 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.15. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

