Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

