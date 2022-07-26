Sandy Spring Bank Sells 653 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price objective on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

