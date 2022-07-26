Sandy Spring Bank Sells 330 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,015,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after purchasing an additional 56,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OKE opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

