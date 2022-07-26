Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Lowered to $95.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RHP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.00.

RHP stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

