Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ROP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $476.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.63.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ROP opened at $413.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.31 and a 200 day moving average of $436.30. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.