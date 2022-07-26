Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives $65.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.10.

PUBGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($78.57) to €78.00 ($79.59) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($65.31) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

PUBGY stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were given a $0.5066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

