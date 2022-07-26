PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.75.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.23). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The business had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

