Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Lowered to C$136.00 at HC Wainwright

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright to C$136.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$150.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$140.10.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$99.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$106.46. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$87.06 and a 1-year high of C$137.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 6.3900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

