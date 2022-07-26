PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target Cut to $16.50

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to $16.50 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.97.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMT stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -257.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,783 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 305,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 291.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 194,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 144,707 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

