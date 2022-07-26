NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,082 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.4% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $170.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.40 and a 200 day moving average of $210.30. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

