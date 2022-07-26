Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $796,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 0.8% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in GSK by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,672 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.39) to GBX 1,800 ($21.69) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.60) to GBX 1,850 ($22.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

