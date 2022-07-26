Moelis & Company (MC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. The company had revenue of $302.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Moelis & Company to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MC opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after acquiring an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,984,000 after acquiring an additional 211,221 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after acquiring an additional 107,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,473,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,264,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

