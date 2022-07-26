Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $173.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $158.85 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 90.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 317.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 697.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

