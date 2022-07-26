Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 2,024 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,157,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 31,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

