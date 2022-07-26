Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 29,348 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

