Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 2,024 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $354,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,394,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,629,000 after purchasing an additional 639,624 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

DFS opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.09 and its 200 day moving average is $110.65. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

