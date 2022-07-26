Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 5,688 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 37.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. MKM Partners lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

Twitter Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TWTR opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

