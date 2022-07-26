Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 1,980 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Match Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 157,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 74,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.60. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.