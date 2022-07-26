Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 654 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

VZ stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

