MaxLinear (MXL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect MaxLinear to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.08 million. On average, analysts expect MaxLinear to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MXL opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

