Martin & Co. Inc. TN Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

