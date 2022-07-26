Martin & Co. Inc. TN Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.99. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

