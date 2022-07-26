ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Cut to $80.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $73.76 and a 52 week high of $123.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.62.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

