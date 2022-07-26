Invitation Homes (INVH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Invitation Homes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $225,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on INVH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

