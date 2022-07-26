Invitation Homes (INVH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Invitation Homes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Invitation Homes Price Performance
Shares of INVH opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.
Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $225,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on INVH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
