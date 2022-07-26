Intel (INTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Intel has set its Q2 guidance at $0.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.60 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. Intel has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,067,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $495,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 51.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

