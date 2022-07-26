Independence Realty Trust (IRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

IRT stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.