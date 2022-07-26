Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Financial Contrast

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Humacyte has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Humacyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Dyadic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A -88.04% -28.30% Dyadic International -473.45% -61.46% -54.44%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.26 million 283.67 -$26.48 million N/A N/A Dyadic International $2.40 million 34.39 -$13.07 million ($0.44) -6.64

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than Humacyte.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Humacyte and Dyadic International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 1 0 3 0 2.50 Dyadic International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Humacyte presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 238.62%. Dyadic International has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.48%. Given Humacyte’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Humacyte is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Summary

Humacyte beats Dyadic International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. It offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to validate to serve as proof of concept for the development of next generation multivariant COVID-19 vaccine candidates. The company has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; and collaboration with Syngene International Limited. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

