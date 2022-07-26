Head to Head Review: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) versus Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.0% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Extra Space Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50 Extra Space Storage 1 3 7 0 2.55

Dividends

NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.42%. Extra Space Storage has a consensus price target of $199.30, suggesting a potential upside of 11.94%. Given Extra Space Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Extra Space Storage is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extra Space Storage pays out 97.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 61.05% 15.94% 0.47% Extra Space Storage 50.76% 23.42% 8.39%

Volatility & Risk

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Extra Space Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $55.83 million 5.63 $43.08 million $3.48 6.19 Extra Space Storage $1.58 billion 15.16 $827.65 million $6.16 28.90

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.