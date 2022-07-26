Head-To-Head Review: GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) versus Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) and Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GH Research and Annexon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GH Research 0 0 3 0 3.00 Annexon 0 0 5 0 3.00

GH Research presently has a consensus price target of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 311.63%. Annexon has a consensus price target of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 615.00%. Given Annexon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Annexon is more favorable than GH Research.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GH Research N/A N/A -$9.20 million ($0.29) -39.93 Annexon N/A N/A -$130.32 million ($3.64) -1.37

This table compares GH Research and Annexon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GH Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Annexon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of GH Research shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Annexon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GH Research and Annexon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GH Research N/A -4.94% -4.88% Annexon N/A -56.29% -47.35%

Summary

GH Research beats Annexon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable 5-MeO-DMT product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD. The company also develops GH002, an injectable 5-MeO-DMT product candidate; and GH003, an intranasal 5-MeO-DMT product candidate, which are in preclinical development trials with a focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration. Its product candidates include ANX005, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials to treat patients with guillain- barré syndrome; Phase II trial in patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia; and Phase II clinical trial for Huntington's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company is also developing ANX009 that is in Phase Ib trial in patients with lupus nephritis; and ANX007, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with geographic atrophy. In addition, it develops ANX105, an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting neurodegenerative indications; and ANX1502, an investigational oral small molecule for the treatment of certain autoimmune indications. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

