Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 173 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $345.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.90.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.