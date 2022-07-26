Freshworks (FRSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Freshworks to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Freshworks has set its Q2 guidance at ($0.08)-($0.06) EPS and its FY22 guidance at ($0.18)-($0.16) EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Freshworks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Freshworks stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRSH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,560,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $9,958.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,938 shares of company stock worth $3,624,058 in the last ninety days. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

