Freedom Day Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.