First National Trust Co Buys 202 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 49.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1,756.8% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OKE opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.