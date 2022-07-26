First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Robert W. Baird

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Articles

